LETTER: Cheating future generations

I read with dread the housing proposals for Hindsland. Having lived on the edge (literally) for more than 30 years, I have seen the decline of this once magnificent sporting facility and fields.

It worries me greatly when I hear Mr Vine (the landowner) saying “we are committed to achieving a high quality neighbourhood”.

What he really means is gated communities and luxury houses. Any low cost housing, Mr Vine? I doubt it.

How will they improve the road system? How about drainage on a flood plain?

We have tried over the years to highlight the loss of this fantastic facility, the green area, this much needed space. But Sport England and the Playing Fields Association were just not interested. Once it gone, it’s gone. What makes us mad is that the people who are selling it, Brighton University and East Sussex County Council, have a moral duty to look after the health of local people. They have just cheated the generations to come by selling public land.

IAN TURNER

Prideaux Road