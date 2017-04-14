LETTER: Carpet Gardens look amazing

I just want to say congratulations and thank you to Eastbourne Borough Council’s gardeners for the amazing seafront display. The Carpet Gardens look as good as I’ve ever seen.
ALISON ATTWOOD
St Lawrence Way
