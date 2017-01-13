LETTER: Car vandalism is widespread

I’m concerned about the amount of criminal damage that has been occurring in Shinewater, Eastbourne.

My car was parked where I usually leave it on the roadside in Shanklin Close. As I came out this morning I find both my wing mirrors smashed off, along with those of at least five other cars in the street.

A few have reported this damage but not everyone is coming forward and because of this nothing can get done about it. On December 27 I found my petrol door ripped off. This is my first car. I’ve only had it for about a month and can do without this amount of hassle. I park my car in town for work nearly every day and the vandalism doesn’t happen there.

I feel scared to park my car in my own street with the amount of vehicles in our area that have been damaged. I urge the people of Shinewater to come forward and report to the police what is going on.

NINA REBAUDO

Shanklin Close

