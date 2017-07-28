LETTER: Burgers won’t solve problem

The growing problem of obesity in the UK is certainly reflected in Eastbourne, so it is very disconcerting to see that, where once stood Cooper’s Magic store, a new burger joint is being opened.

This irony is compounded by the pictures showing what the Arndale Centre will look like when the work is completed.

The people in the pictures are mainly young, smart, fashionable and stylish, not a tattoo or a ripped pair of jeans in site: Eastbourne?

If only it was thus.

Tony Speigal

Darley Road