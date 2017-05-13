LETTER: Brexit and the UK’s prosperity

I doubt that many of those who voted to leave the European Union imagined that the process would be as complex and difficult as it is proving to be. Certainly, I never heard the campaigners who urged us to ‘take back control’ hint at the potential problems over Gibraltar, Northern Ireland and Scotland which are now becoming apparent.

When Boris Johnson was still deciding which side to campaign on he told the Commons that the threat of Britain leaving would persuade the EU to offer us better terms of membership. He evidently misjudged that, and never warned that we might otherwise exit with no trade deal, becoming just another country on the outside of our single most important market.

I hope that local candidates in the forthcoming election will make clear where they stand on these vital issues. I shall be voting for whoever is committed to holding the Government to account if it seeks Parliamentary approval for an outcome where the benefits of leaving the EU are outweighed by risks to the prosperity of our United Kingdom.

TREVOR HARVEY

Sancroft Road