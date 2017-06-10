LETTER: Bounced out by trampolines

There are 350 members of the Young at Heart Club, 40 of whom play badminton.

If the hall is taken for trampolines we will be separated from the other activities and have to try to find somewhere else, which means we will not have access to the gym, table tennis and line dancing. We would have to pay to play badminton elsewhere and then pay to go to the Sovereign Centre to swim etc. We are all aged 50+ and more 60+ and are told to keep fit. I was told it would be an experiment to see if trampolines would work before the new sports centre was built, but why turn us out now?

CHRISTINE WEBSTER

Station Road