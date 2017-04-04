LETTER: Book on Horam school for sale

Walter J C Murray, who was a figure of high profile in the village of Horam, began teaching a few pupils in a room at the Vicarage and, as the numbers increased, continued at a small property in Manor Road, Horam.

In 1933 he opened a new school next to his house, High and Over, Little London Road,

Horam and, at one time, the number of pupils exceeded 100.

It was, by then,classed as a Grammar School. Mrs Murray was also a teacher at the new school.

Sadly, in 1945, their son, an only child, died of meningitis.

Mr Murray, also a keen naturalist, broadcast on radio and gave talks to clubs and meetings.

He closed the school in 1965 and concentrated on lecturing at colleges and universities.

Walter Murray’s love of nature inspired him to write various books which included Copsford.

Author Tom Wareham, has recently published a book entitled ’The Green Man of Horam’, a biography of Walter J C Murray.

It is an excellent book, well written and on sale through Amazon for £12.99 and will be of much interest to ex-pupils and residents alike.

Irene and Linda Mauldon

Bramble Drive, Hailsham