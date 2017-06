I see that our old friend Malcolm Rasala has once again written a letter denegrating Eastbourne and extolling the virtues of Nancy and all things French.

A couple of years ago he wrote several letters to the Herald on a similar theme and at that time I suggested via your letters page that maybe he should consider going to live in France if Eastbourne caused him so much upset. I can only repeat this suggestion.

Rowland Jenkins

Rotunda Road