LETTER: Bobbies were on every corner

I’m 76 years old. Just the other day, as I walked home through Eastbourne Railway Station, three rather large ominous policemen with guns appeared. Even at my age I found them a bit scary.

I realise they were there for a reason, to keep me safe and to deter would-be transgressors.

When I was a lad growing up there would be a Bobby (police constable) around every corner and I always felt safe then, even more so perhaps than today.

Alas, successive governments have got rid of foot patrols and replaced them with traffic cops, community officers and CCTV. But what does CCTV do? Catch the transgressor on film – hardly a deterrent.

But then again isn’t prison supposed to be a deterrent? So why are they all full up?

A.R. EDWARDS

Lewes Road