LETTER: Art show boost for hospital

The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital held their 11th Annual Art Exhibition in October and raised £3,700 towards the cost of a second CT Scanner at the DGH.

There are many people I should like to thank who made this possible. Firstly St Andrew’s Prep School who gave us the use of their gym and also The Society of Eastbourne Artists for the loan of their screens on which 284 original paintings were displayed.

The event was opened by Dr Harry Walmsley, Chairman of the Friends, and Consultant Radiologist Dr Neil Barlow gave an interesting talk about the CT Scanner which is vital in helping diagnose various medical conditions including strokes. The scan enables quick diagnosis and the prompt treatment required by the patient.

More than 140 guests attended the exhibition opening at which the prize for the ‘Best Picture in Show’ was awarded to Debbie Harris by the judge, Nigel Greaves. The trophy was donated by Chatfields Jewellers.

Over the weekend the public were asked to vote for their favourite picture and this was won by Glynis Mockford, who received a trophy donated by Eastbourne Engraving.

Thank you also to our sponsors for their support: Plan A Head for all their printing work, Alan Everard for his art demonstration, John Gross for donating his painting for the picture raffle, Ellen and Paul Crockford, Orchard Framing and Art Pantry.

We were delighted that 66 local artists exhibited their paintings, which together with a colourful selection of art by St Andrew’s pupils made a wonderful display.

Thank you to the public of Eastbourne for supporting our event and helping us to raise the funds for the CT Scanner. And finally I am deeply indebted to the army of volunteers who helped in a variety of ways to ensure the smooth running and success of the exhibition.

ANN CAFFYN

Art Exhibition Organiser

Trustee, Friends of Eastbourne Hospital

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.