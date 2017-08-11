LETTER: Airbourne such a town asset

Reading the ‘Out In The Field’ column [July 28] warning of the potential demise of Airbourne due to the lack of fundraising really saddened me. For myself and many others those four days are the highlight of the year. Eastbourne puts on a fantastic show, not just in the air but on the ground too with lots of local businesses making the effort to get involved.

Airbourne is also regarded as one of the UK’s premier seafront airshows. It’s a highlight on the calendar for a lot of us in the ‘plane geek’ community due to its unique mix of vintage aircraft, fast jets and civilian display teams not seen elsewhere.

Please don’t let this fantastic event be consigned to Eastbourne’s history books.

J RICHARDSON

Great Cliffe Road