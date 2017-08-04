LETTER: Airbourne not my cup of tea

Splendid news ... the possibility there will be no more Airbourne!
No more rattling of one’s windows. No more having to shout at one’s companion. I have had 20 years of it. Enough is enough.
BRIAN GREEN
Grand Parade
