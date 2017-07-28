LETTER: Affordable housing needed

Recently, in a national paper, a feature caught my eye.

A disused sports field, a 15 minute bike ride from the centre of Amsterdam, is now home to a complex of studio flats, made from reconditioned wood and Plexiglas windows, known as the Startblok Riekerhaven.

The tenants are young people aged between 18 and 28, who earn less than a certain amount, and pay much less than the usual rents for that area.

The flats are roomy and open-plan, with communal social spaces.

Our young people in Eastbourne need affordable housing.

Locally provided accommodation for them would help in removing the stereotyped image of a town that is generally held to be solely for older generations.

Sadly, I went on to read that the lease on the Dutch sports field is only for nine years, and there is talk of demolishing it and replacing it with properties aimed at wealthier young professionals.

So no change there.

Mary Barlow

Kings Avenue