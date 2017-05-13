LETTER: Abiding by the local wishes

At a time when there is much political debate regarding our relationship with Europe (or lack of), it is refreshing to hear a candidate genuinely speak up for the people of Eastbourne and Willingdon on this important issue.

We all know that Stephen Lloyd is a ‘Remainer’ and advocated this strongly in a number of debates held across the town at the time, although he always stated that he would accept the wishes of local people.

That’s why I respect the fact that he is now keeping his word and will not vote against Brexit.

I find it refreshing that he is willing to fight so gallantly on our behalf instead of just being yet another backbench lackey, something that Eastbourne and Willingdon could well do without at such an important time.

ROBERT SLATER

Wish Hill