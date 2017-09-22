Let our town break free

From: Carol Stanley

Westfield Road

I read the report of the 16-inch pothole left unrepaired in Eastbourne until a child hurt themselves there.

I wonder if the proposal for Eastbourne to be devolved from East Sussex County Council is still being considered?

The county council never seems to do much to make our roads and pavements safe despite evidence presented to them.

I would like Eastbourne Borough Council to take over running our town as I am sure they would care more for it than a distant council.

We have become a shabby and often dirty place, not as I remember it having lived here all my life.

Please Eastbourne Borough Council why not push to be independent and run our town for us and make it a town to be proud of!