Nigh on five times the salary of the Prime Minister ... this is the reported salary of the boss of Southern Water.

No wonder your ‘Water Out’ bill is around 40 per cent higher than your fresh ‘Water In’ bill.

How can your Water Out bill be so massively higher than the supply of clean water In to your taps? How can a water company pay its CEO nearly five times the salary of the Prime Minister?

You are being exploited. It is obscene. It is greed. It should stop.