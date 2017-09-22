Invitation to my birthday bash

From: Sheikh Abid Gulzar

Grand Parade

Every year I am fortunate enough to be able to host a charity barbecue for my birthday.

This coming Sunday (September 24) I will be 72 (don’t tell anyone) and I want to extend an invitation to your readers to come and join me.

It’s a charity barbecue at the Lions Boship Farm Hotel on the A22 at Hailsham. It runs from 12 noon until 5pm. Every penny raised goes to East Sussex charities.

A family ticket for four costs just £15. People belonging to charities can come free of charge.

There is an eat and drink as much as you can barbecue plus free entertainment and children’s activities.

It is my birthday weekend and I would love to welcome hundreds of people again. I cover all the costs so we can donate all monies raised to these wonderful charities.

It’s always a great afternoon and I want to make people smile. To book your place email petelindsey30@hotmail.com or call 07710 934 574.