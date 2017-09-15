High office is a fairy story

From: M Loxley-Harding

Brightland Road

Yet again a fairy story from Eastbourne’s MP Stephen Lloyd who, after claiming that he had solved the Southern Rail dispute, now asks us to believe that he enjoys an elevated position in the LibDem Parliamentary Party and indeed in Parliament.

According to Mr Lloyd’s own column in the Herald last week he is now the ‘Liberal Shadow Secretary of State for Works and Pensions’.

No he isn’t, he is not a Shadow Secretary of State as that position is reserved for HM Official Opposition, so the actual Shadow Secretary of State for Works and Pensions is the Labour MP Debbie Abraham.

Mr Lloyd is merely a spokesman for Works and Pensions for the LibDems and as the LibDems now have so few MPs one must assume that they must all be spokesperson for something.

This ‘Walter Mitty’ style of grandstanding suggests a self-publicist and opportunist who will do anything to make himself appear important.

This is not the first fairy story we have been asked to believe by his office. When will the people of Eastbourne see through this man?