Help me track down Jeanette

From: Christine Shields

3452 Corte Clarita, Carlsbad, CA 92009, USA

I am trying to contact Jeanette Hughes (previously Kinsella before her divorce). My last contact was when she was living in Langney.

I am very concerned that I have not heard from her. She was a good friend to my father and has his ashes. I have been unable to contact her by phone, mail or e-mail.

I hope one of your readers might let me know of her whereabouts. Her last known address was 55 Wordsworth Drive, Langney, Eastbourne BN23 7SW.

I live in the United States and would appreciate any help whatsoever. Thank you.