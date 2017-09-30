Harry a legend to so many

From: Dennis and Jose Sear

Northampton

Harry and Dot Lederman were very dear friends and we enjoyed their warm hospitality for many years, both in Northampton and Eastbourne.

We first met up when the Ann Frank (Holocaust) Exhibition was being staged in Northampton, back in the 1990s. Roped onto a small fund-raising committee, Harry and I ‘auditioned’ various music groups and put on a couple of shows, plus the Diary of Ann Frank play, in Northampton which brought in much needed cash.

Harry and Dot were greatly involved with setting up the Friends of the Theatre Royal in Northampton and he soon had me on board as a theatre steward. Our friendship extended to joining them in Spain on two occasions whilst taking part in the annual ‘Friends of the Devonshire’ garden parties, at various exotic locations, was a summer ‘must go’ for us.

For so many people in Eastbourne and elsewhere, Harry was a legend and his zest for getting things done was an example par excellence.

Thank you Harry for so much ...