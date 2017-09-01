Gut-wrenching disappiontment

From: J Hopkins

Myrtle Road

It’s not finders keepers, it is a crime not to hand in money or goods that someone else has lost.

The person who picked up my watch that came off my wrist whilst shopping at Tesco in Lottbridge Drove on August 24 and decided not to hand it in: shame on you for being dishonest and not giving a thought about me the long-term owner who has asked twice a day at customer services if it has been handed in and goes away gut- wrenchingly disappointed.

I hope you lose something important to you very soon and someone like you finds it and pockets it.

It’s less than you deserve.