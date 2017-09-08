Gas cloud not the only pollutant

From: N Smith

Grand Court

I live on King Edward’s Parade, so had the full force of the yellow chemical haze which clouded the sea last week.

But it isn’t just unfortunate ‘accidents’ like this which threaten the beauty of Eastbourne’s seafront.

The increased volume of trucks, cement mixers and lorries heading for the ‘building sites’ at the Congress, the College and Devonshire Park, the old diesel buses braking and accelerating, especially around Wilmington Square at night, the endless ‘burger bars’ which stretch from the Pier to The Grand Hotel during ‘events’ – all contribute to turning this into one of the most polluted seasides in Britain.

Time to rethink the current advertising slogan ‘Eastbourne: Breathe it in...’?!