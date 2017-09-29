From Long Man to invisible man

From: Amanda Armstrong

On moving back to Eastbourne after a 20-year gap I have enjoyed revisiting places.

Whilst on a drive to Firle I had to strain my eyes to get a glimpse of The Long Man ...

Whatever has happened? Years ago he used to stand out quite proudly against the greenness of the downs.

Please don’t tell me that now the Downs have National Park status he is no longer PC!

I would happily join a volunteer group to reinstate him to his former ‘glory’.

Yours disappointedly.