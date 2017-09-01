Freedom won us free speech

From: Malcolm Rasala

Harbour Quay

What a sad reflection of Eastbourne to see the stick-in-the-muds ‘if he doesn’t like it he can leave’ old brigade. Pathetic? And unintelligent?

They intimate Airbourne reflects the freedom won by UK crews but then want to deny this freedom to Mr Spiegal and others who dare to posit a contrary view.

Hardly representative of free speech are they? And what is wrong in suggesting Eastbourne needs to reflect the 21st century and not some supposed glorious past?

Ninety-seven-year-old year old Alan Cooper perhaps best summed up Airbourne ‘on the whole a very dull boring and flat airshow’. Now that’s a fresh mind looking to the future?