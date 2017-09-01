Do your part to help hospital

From: Doreen Cocks

Jevington Road, Wannock

The National Health Service is still in deep financial trouble and some of it is the fault of patients who do not keep their appointments or let the hospital know.

My appointment was last week. I received the details two weeks in advance and in case I overlooked the date I was telephoned twice – a week before the appointment and then the day before.

Their letter told me that each week more than 500 people fail to attend the outpatients appointment at our hospitals in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.

Every appointment costs the NGS at least £190 and also means that someone else has to wait longer.

It represents a loss of £10,000 every week! Please notify the outpatients in advance and let us do our part to help our hospitals, help which is sorely needed.