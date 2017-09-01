Do markets affect traders?

From: Graham Upton

Claxton Close

I have just read the articles in your paper about the Neon Noel Christmas celebrations.

The “bad” news is that there will not be the previous light show because the local business community cannot afford it.

The “good” news is that the market sheds are to be moved right into the centre of town.

Has it not occurred to the council that it might be because of these shed traders and all the other street markets (French or otherwise) which is the very reason why our local shops are struggling and therefore cannot afford to contribute as before?