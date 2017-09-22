Care provision problems ahead

From: Derek J. Connolly

Caneheath House, Arlington

My mother, aged 103, died recently in Eastbourne having lived her entire life in the town.

During her last few years she continued to live in her own home and was assisted in so doing by the provision of domiciliary care services.

Given the demographics of towns such as Eastbourne – that is to say, an increasing number of older residents living longer and growing difficulties for care providers in hiring and training a sufficient number of suitably qualified carers (especially ‘live-in’ ones) – a classic ‘sellers’ market has created itself. Prospective problems, therefore, lie ahead and will increase for the care provision industry which has become a significant factor in Eastbourne’s economy.

I have initiated contact with two local MPs, Stephen Lloyd and Nus Ghani, and, pending their return from the Parliamentary recess, shall await their thoughts.