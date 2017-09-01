Car horn is always in use in town

From: J.Rossetti

Clarence Road

Before moving to Eastbourne from London it was quite rare that I had the need to press my horn whilst driving.

I’m finding it’s becoming a daily chore driving around Eastbourne. Each morning when taking my son to work at EDGH, I’ve developed a bad habit of leaving one hand pressed close to the horn in anticipation of having to use it.

Vehicles especially around the roundabout by the hospital continuously pull out narrowly avoiding a collision.

I have now purchased a dashcam as I suppose it’s probably a matter of time before I’ll need footage!