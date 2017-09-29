Brexit already hurting the NHS

From: Keith Taylor

South East Green Party MEP

It emerges that rather than delivering the fabled £350m a week for our NHS – a debunked statistic which has only resurfaced thanks to Boris Johnson’s craving for the limelight – Brexit has, in fact, already driven away almost 10,000 EU staff working on the frontlines of our NHS. That’s doctors, nurses and other staff that our underfunded NHS cannot afford to lose.

There is already a staffing crisis in our NHS. The reasons behind it include the fact that health funding is at its lowest level since the 1950s, NHS staff continue to see their real terms wages fall year on year and the scrapping of nurses bursaries. Brexit is destined to make the situation 10 times worse. Despite Leave campaigners’ promises, more than a year has passed since the referendum and the Government has failed to guarantee the rights of the EU citizens and their families that have made the UK their home. In fact, it is actively promoting a ‘hostile environment’ for all migrants.