A27 initiative is good news

From: Paul Humphreys
Chichester Close, Willingdon
Finally some good news for cyclists and walkers with the announcement of a route, alongside the A27, from Polegate to Lewes.
This will be an opportunity for exercise, access to the South Downs, good links between the villages, without the need for a car, and reduced pollution.
The evidence, with the increase in electric bikes, is that this journey will be possible for tourists and commuters. Certainly a trip to Drusillas at Alfriston looks feasible.
I cycled my existing route to Lewes last week, but I have to do an extra two miles each way, going through all the country lanes near Arlington. This new A27 route will be quicker, shorter and flatter.
