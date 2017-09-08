A first time for everything...

From: Michael Elliott

Holywell Close

Since moving to Eastbourne in February this year I have:

– seen Djokovic and Konta playing at Devonshire Park;

– viewed the Ravilious & Co Exhibition at The Towner;

– acted with Rattonians at the Devonshire Park Theatre;

– voted in a Liberal Democrat MP; – climbed up to Beachy Head; – learned to play bowls (and tried croquet); – and then last week saw the Red Arrows thundering overhead.

All this for the first time. I am 81.

Thank you Eastbourne.