Your guide to the fireworks displays on offer around Eastbourne

Prepare your ‘Ooohs’ and ‘Ahhhs’ for the dazzling variety of fireworks displays on offer this Bonfire season.

The Saffrons Fireworks Display takes place on Sunday, November 5 from 6pm-8.30pm. It promises to be a fun packed evening at the sports grounds, in compton Place Road, East Dean, suitable for all the family, featuring fairground rides, food stalls and fantastic fireworks – which will be launched from 7.30pm. For more information call 01323 724328.

The family fireworks event is back at Parkland School on Friday, November 3 from 5pm-6.30pm. The fabulous display will be accompanied by music, stalls, glow sticks and plenty more entertainment – including a performance from Styx Drummers. Chips, pizza and hot dogs as well as vegetarian options will be available to purchase on the night. Return ticket booking forms to either schools’ office by Wednesday, November 1.

Meanwhile St Thomas A Becket will be celebrating the bonfire season with a bang with its display on Friday, November 3. There will be a mini disco, kids’ chill-out room, licensed bar, doughnuts, hot drinks, mulled wine, hot food, sweets and appearances by The Kingfishers Eastbourne Scout Band as well as a magic children’s entertainer.

Gates open at 6.30pm with the fireworks at 7.30pm, and tickets are available to purchase from the school’s office in Tutts Barn Lane.

And Pevensey and Westham school is hosting a Firework Spectacular with family entertainment on Wednesday, November 1.

There will be an amazing firework display by Frontier Fireworks (as seen at Airbourne 2017), as well as a BBQ, refreshments, candy floss, fairground rides, games, glows and music. Gates open at 6pm and tickets are available to buy from the school.

While the Aqua Bar in Pevensey Bay is hosting a thrilling firework display followed with live music. The lively event will start from 7.30pm on Saturday, November 4 at the bar in Sea Road.