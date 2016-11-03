Your guide to fireworks events in Eastbourne

Train woes? Not to worry – there’s plenty of fireworks displays coming up in Eastbourne that will save you going further afield this year.

The Saffrons Sports Club is hosting an evening of funfair rides, hot food, and a fantastic fireworks display tonight (November 3).

Gates open at 6pm with the display starting at 7.30pm, and tickets, which can be bought on the gate, cost £5 for an adult, £3 for children and a family price of £15 for two adults and two children.

Meanwhile, St Thomas A Becket school is presenting what promises to be a spectacular evening on Friday (November 4).

There will be live music, magic entertainment, a fun fair and mini disco.

Refreshments include treats like sweets and doughnuts and even a licensed bar with mulled wine available.

There will also be an appearance from The Kingfishers Eastbourne Scout Band, so there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained.

Gates open at 6.30pm with fireworks kicking off at 7.30pm. Tickets are £5 each on the door.

Alternatively, the same night Parkland Federation has its fireworks night, which offers glow stick games, burgers, sweets and drinks.

Starting from 5pm, the main event of the fireworks will be at 6pm. Ticket prices include a burger for £5.

In Pevensey, The Aqua Bar is hosting a fireworks display on Saturday night (November 5). Food will be served from 6pm with the fireworks going off from 8pm, followed by live music from Dog House.