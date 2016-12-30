Youngsters help plant 80,000 daffodils at Michelham Priory

Michelham Priory house and gardens are looking forward to ‘a host of golden daffodils’ next spring ... thanks to some help from local school students.

Two teams of students from nearby Park Mead Primary and Bedes Senior School set about planting a tremendous 80,000 daffodil bulbs around the grounds of the historic Upper Dicker attraction.

The Friends of Michelham Priory kindly donated funds to machine plant the majority, whilst the remainder of the work was carried out by the pupils. A band of ever-helpful garden volunteers was also on hand.

Michelham Priory has a large education department that particularly enjoys working with local schools. This will certainly not be the last visit from Park Mead Primary and Bedes Senior School as the youngsters will return to see the colourful results of their efforts when the daffodils flower in March.

This year’s planting project started when Maidstone-based company de Jager donated the 80,000 bulbs for the spring planting scheme at the gardens.

The bulbs due to flower in March are Dutch Master varieties and have been awarded Royal Horticultural Society Awards of Garden Merit. April will see blooms of Carlton and Sempre Avanti, which are white with an orange centre.

Michelham Priory’s Head Gardener James Neal has high hopes for an outstanding spring display, particularly as so many daffodils have been sown this December. The bulbs have been planted in large swathes and drifts to complement the existing spring flowers and will naturalise over time, seeing floral displays improve with every year and giving visitors a riot of continuing colour for springtime.

