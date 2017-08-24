Youngsters from Eastbourne Academy celebrate GCSE results

An Eastbourne Academy spokesperson said the school was delighted that a ‘thumping’ 77 per cent of its students achieved 9-4 in English, 55 percent gained 9-4 in Maths and 54 percent achieved 9-4 grades in both the new examinations.

Students did well at A* to C in German, Spanish and Italian (all 100%), Performing Arts (92%), Sociology (85%), Film Studies (82%), French (74%) and Further Additional Science (72%).

Principal Keith Pailthorpe said, “These superb results are the just reward for hard work and commitment by students, staff and the community. They reinforce our success in Ofsted in February.”

There were outstanding performances from Abagail Mortimer, Amy Fairbairn, Kyla Mateer and Numa Begum who all scored the exceptional Grade 9 in English Language, Literature or Mathematics, with Abagail getting 9 in all three subjects.

Jay Paul, Joshua Bell, Connor Schneider, Zusanna Federkiewicz and Diana Herlea did very well across the board, with special congratulations to Zusanna and Diana who arrived here speaking little English but nevertheless secured top grades in GCSE English.