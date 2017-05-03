Youngsters chuffed with charity steam train trip

There were miles of smiles when a special group of children and their families enjoyed a ride on a steam train.

The trip was organised by the Polegate-based Children with Cancer Fund and funded through a £1,760 donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation.

Colleagues from the Society’s Eastbourne, Oxted and Burgess Hill branches volunteered during the charity’s day out at the Spa Valley Railway in Tunbridge Wells on Sunday, April 23, and organised an Easter Egg hunt.

The Children with Cancer Fund was established in 1998 by volunteers who wanted to offer children and their families the chance to enjoy days out, holidays and other treats including bedroom makeovers.

Chris Downton, trustee and chairman of the Children with Cancer Fund, said, “From our point of view, all I can say is wow! We have these ideas about putting families together and making an event different for them and this day out certainly was that.

“The smiling faces, the noisy whistles and the chat that was had by all is something you cannot put a price on. Children were playing with others and parents were talking to people they felt comfortable with and when it came to the Easter Egg hunt, everyone muddled in and had a brilliant laugh doing it.”

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

For details visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation