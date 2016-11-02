Young Polegate town councillor is recognised

A Polegate town councillor has been named runner-up in the Star Council Awards.

Cllr Dan Dunbar received his award at the event hosted by the National Association of Local Councils (NALC).

NALC represent the interest of 9,000 local councils and 80,000 local councillors and the Star Council Awards are an opportunity to recognise the achievements and to honour the hard work of the local councils.

Cllr Dunbar 23, who was elected last May to Polegate Town Council was named runner-up at the awards ceremony in Birmingham last week in the Young Councillor of the Year category.

The category celebrates and recognises the achievements of young councillors representing their communities nationwide. With the average age of councillors currently standing at around 60, young people can face a particularly difficult task in overcoming barriers to becoming elected. This award recognises councillors under 30 and who have contributed significantly to their community.

The judging panel said, “We like the approach Dan takes within the community, since only being elected last year he has already formed productive and positive relationships with fellow councillors from all political parties.

“The panel thought he was very strong on maintaining a two-way communication with the community and this is exampled by his commitment to road safety.

“He has undertaken speed awareness training and carries out a speed watch activity and naturally the ensuring conversations with motorists and residents has to be handled with care and skill.”

NALC said the awards highlight best practice in local councils with these bodies recognised for their achievements in representing and delivering for communities.