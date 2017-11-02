Young performers take part in 12 hour dance marathon for hospice

Young Irish dancers from Ratton School endured a sponsored 12 hours of non-stop Irish dance on October 23 to raise over £1,200 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Dancing from 8am until 8pm, the dancers quickly smashed their initial £500 target as they posted live videos on their Facebook page to raise awareness. As the countdown clock ticked away the donations kept rolling in, and they hit the £1,000 mark shortly before the 12 hours was up. The final amount raised was over £1,200 in 12 hours. An incredible achievement for all involved.