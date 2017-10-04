Young man attacked with own skateboard in Eastbourne park

Police have today launched an appeal for information after a man was viciously attacked in an Eastbourne park.

The 21-year-old was with a friend, a 22-year old man, at the skate park in Shinewater Park, when they were confronted by a group of some 10-15 youths.

Police said the incident moved to the nearby basketball court where the victim was hit in the face with his own skateboard, and suffered a fractured eye socket and bruising to his face and ribs.

His friend suffered some bruises to his body, Sussex Police added.

Investigator Bernadette Peters said: “This was a nasty and unprovoked attack on a young man who had simply gone to use the skate park.

“We are currently making active enquiries and if anyone saw what happened, or has any other information, we ask them to contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 418 of 25/09.”

Police added no arrests have been made at this stage.

The attack happened at about 6pm on Sunday, September 24.