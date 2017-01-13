Young drummers perform concert for first time

Friday December 30 saw the first ever Ravebugs end-of-year concert and awards night at Stone Cross Memorial Hall.

Drummers of all ages arrived to perform to a packed hall. Ravebugs teacher Phill Drew said, “It was a great opportunity for pupils’ families to see them perform on a real stage, often for the first time.” Prizes were awarded for musical excellence, most improved, commitment to practice, highest graded and achievement. Plans are in the works for a December 2017 concert.

Picture by Stuart Mole