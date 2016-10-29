Young ballerinas selected as county’s best for Swan Lake

Five ballet dancers from Eastbourne have been in rehearsals for professional production Swan Lake.

The girls are all from different dance school across the town.

Amy Brown, 15, attends the Shining Stars Dance Academy and is a pupil at Willingdon Community School, Caitlin Hagan is ,16, and from Zoe Pennington dance Studios. Catlin lives in Eastbourne but attends Bexhill Sixth Form College. Anna Jeffery is the youngest girl at just 11, a pupil at Ratton and also attends the Shining Stars Dance Academy.

Katie Laing is 12, a ratton School pupil and member of the Zoe Pennington Dance Studios. Millie Reed, 13, goes to Willingdon Community School and attends Willingdon School of Dance.

The talented young dancers are delighted to have been given the opportunity to perform in a professional ballet with the prestigious English Youth ballet. The girls are currently in rehearsals and will start performing Swan Lake on November 25 and 26 at The Hawth Theatre, Crawley.

The ballet will star international principal dancers – Amy Drew, Adele Robbins, Monica Tapiador, Richard Read, Brenden Bratulic, Trevor Wood and Steven Wheeler. The Eastbourne girls have been chosen as some of the finest dancers aged eight to 18 in Sussex.

English Youth Ballet (EYB) held a huge audition for the ballet at The Hawth in July. Nearly 300 young hopeful dancers turned up to the two auditions which were held on the stage.

Director and founder of EYB, Janet Lewis MBE, was on the lookout for the hottest young dance talent to join her award-winning company for the production in Crawley.

Miss Lewis said, “EYB is all about providing extra performance experience to young dancers. We saw a very pleasing standard at the audition and it was lovely to see lots of enthusiasm.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office 01293 553636 or online www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth