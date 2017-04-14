Would you rather spend Easter house-hunting or with your in-laws?

Not everyone gets along with their in-laws.

But, according to a recent study, couples would rather spend their Easter weekend house-hunting than having lunch with them.

The research, by online estate agent, eMoov.co.uk, has found – out of 1,000 people looking to buy a home across the UK – the majority would rather not spend their four day weekend with their parents in-law.

Despite the stress of finding that perfect property and the miles travelled in bank holiday traffic, 34.5 per cent of UK buyers said they would rather do this.

House hunting even beat an Easter egg hunt (22.5 per cent) to the top spot, highlighting that those struggling to sell could maximise their chances by being available over the bank holiday to host potential buyers.

Having lunch with the in-laws was the choice of just 8.3 per cent of those asked – the second least popular choice, only to catching up on work (6.2 per cent).

Those surveyed would also prefer to wspend the weekend in bed (17 per cent) or carry out DIY projects on their house (11.1 per cent) rather than spend a day with the mother or father-in-law.

Founder and CEO of eMoov.co.uk, Russell Quirk, said: “It won’t come as much of a shock that the majority of us would duck a lunch with the mother or father-in-law in order to house hunting.

“Whether that’s due to the importance of finding a property or a fear of the in-laws themselves is an individual influence and I couldn’t possibly comment.

“This research does go to show the importance of making your property available to potential buyers over the bank holidays and other breaks.

“For those desperate to find a property the long weekend will provide a great chance to get away from work and put in some serious viewing hours, so those that might be struggling to sell should utilise this opportunity to maximise their chances.”