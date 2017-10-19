Work starts on all-new crematorium

Work started today (Thursday) on Wealden’s new crematorium.

The facility, set in tranquil and beautifully landscaped gardens, will provide a space for local residents to give a fitting tribute and final farewell to those who have passed away.

Landscaping and nature conservation work has been well in hand since Wealden District Council purchased the site at Horeham Flat Farm, Horam.

One of the first tasks will be to construct a new entrance for the crematorium from the A267. This has been given a high priority and is expected to start in around six to eight weeks.

Once completed, construction will begin on the non-denominational chapel, flower court, garden of remembrance, car parking and other facilities.

Councillor Bob Standley, Leader of Wealden District Council, said, “Once the work to the new entrance has been completed, work will then continue within the extensive grounds of the site.

“We are keeping in touch with local funeral directors, clergy, celebrants, councillors and service providers and we have been encouraged by the levels of support and commitment for the scheme.

“There is a need within this District alone to provide for some 1,200 cremations a year.

“The facilities we have planned at this conveniently located facility will include car parking for 160 vehicles.

“It will be able to hold services five days a week, allowing 60 minutes to providing the time for unhurried services. We expect the crematorium to open in late 2018.

“A dedicated audio-visual facility will also allow for services to be shared around the world.”

Site contractor Baxall Construction was recently appointed to lead on the project.

The single storey building will sit unobtrusively in the landscape among existing trees and new planting.

Public access will remain in place to allow local people to enjoy the benefits of the 31 acres site part of which will continue to be used as pasture, and managed in a sustainable way.

To find out more about the Wealden crematorium and keep up to date with developments, visit the Crematorium page on the Wealden website.