Work starts on £44 million scheme at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park

Work has started on major improvements to the international tennis centre at Devonshire Park as part of a £44 milion transformation scheme by Eastbourne Borough Council.

Both playing and support facilities are undergoing extensive enhancement, including a fantastic new show court, new practice courts and increased space around outside match courts allowing players to hit the ball harder and from further off the court when returning serve and during rallies.

These improvements will be underpinned by the installation of a modern irrigation system that will ensure that Eastbourne’s world famous grass courts, considered by many the best in the world, remain in peak condition throughout the year. New practice courts for the players will also be created at Moira House School in Eastbourne.

Off court, players will benefit from the development of new player changing rooms, fitness and physio suites, player lounges and medical facilities.

The Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Pat Hearn, said: “Eastbourne is synonymous with tennis and it’s really exciting to see these improvements works, which we are delivering in partnership with the Lawn Tennis Association, get underway. They are a core part of the overall Devonshire Quarter development which will create a first class sporting, cultural and conference location here.”

The Aegon International has been confirmed at Devonshire Park until at least 2026.

Beyond the International Lawn Tennis Centre, Eastbourne Borough Council’s £44 million investment in the Devonshire Quarter will also see the transformation of the Congress Theatre, Winter Garden and Devonshire Park Theatre.

Each venue, all of national architectural importance and significance, will be returned to their former glory with the Devonshire Park Theatre renovations first to be completed.

A new Welcome Building will replace the old Congress Suite, creating world class conference and exhibition space and seamless access into and through the Devonshire Quarter, while new public realm, courtesy of a stylish plaza, will totally rejuvenate the experience for people circulating in and around the cultural and sporting complex.