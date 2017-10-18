Work begins on new community centre at Harbour

Construction of a new community centre is now underway at Sovereign Harbour in Eastbourne.

Councillors gathered at the site, between Pevensey Bay Road and Harbour Quay on the western side of the new Sovereign Harbour Innovation Park, to mark the start of the development.

Eastbourne council leader David Tutt said, “I am delighted we are now at the stage where residents of Sovereign Harbour can look forward to having their own community centre. It has been a long journey, for many reasons, and I’d like to thank residents for their patience. Once built, the new centre is going to be a tremendous asset for the local community.”

The deputy leader of East Sussex County Council David Elkin said, “This is a landmark moment to see the building of this long-awaited centre begin. It is going to be a fantastic facility for local people.”

The new community centre will comprise a large main hall with double height space, a smaller hall, storage areas, kitchen, meeting rooms and reception. The foyer has a café area that will open out onto a secure outside terrace.

The construction is being managed by Sea Change Sussex, the economic regeneration company responsible for developing the adjacent business park and for the recently-built Pacific House offices. Construction of the community centre is expected to finish next spring.

At the same time, the infrastructure of the Sovereign Harbour Innovation Park is being extended.