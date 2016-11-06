Women in Business Award Eastbourne lady is recognised

A business woman has be recognised for her achievements.

Lara Squires, of Consortium Business Solutions, was announced as the winner of the Mentor of the Year Awardsat the Sussex Women in Buinsess Award last month at the Grand Hotel.

Lara was not able to collect her award on the night but had it officially presneted by Alex Funnell, from event sponsors Hart Reade Solicitors, last week.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! Always the first with your local news. Be part of it.