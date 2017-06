A woman who tragically fell to her death at Seven Sisters Country Park has been formally identified.

Emergency services were called to the incident just east of Cuckmere Haven, near Eastbourne, at 2.22pm on Thursday (June 22).

Police said the woman has been identified as Hyewon Kim, 23, from South Korea. She had been studying English in the UK when the incident occurred.

Early enquiries indicate her death was a tragic accident and the full circumstances will be subject to an inquest.