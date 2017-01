Firefighters were called to a house fire in an Eastbourne road in the early hours of this morning (Monday, January 16).

Three fire engines from Hailsham and Eastbourne rushed to the blaze after reports of a kitchen fire on Foxglove Road, around 2.42am.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet to tackle the accidental fire.

Crews treated one female casualty, who was suffering after breathing in smoke, at the scene with oxygen therapy.

She was left in the care of paramedics.