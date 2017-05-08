Woman suffers smoke inhalation in Seaford flat fire

A woman has been treated for smoke inhalation after a flat fire in Seaford today (Monday, May 8).

Fire crews from Seaford, Newhaven and Eastbourne were called to the scene in Sutton Drove at around 12 noon after an accidental fire broke out in a first floor flat.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) say its crews used breathing equipment and a hose reel jet to tackle the fire.

ESFRS say all the occupants of the building were accounted for although a woman was treated for smoke inhalation by a paramedics.

Fire crews made the area safe and left the scene at 1.04pm.

