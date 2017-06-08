Woman sexually assaulted in Arndale public toilets

A woman was sexually assaulted and punched in the face by a stranger in the Arndale Centre public toilets.

The 26-year-old woman was followed into the toilets by a man, at about 10.50am on Tuesday May 16.

Do you recognise this man? SUS-170806-160954001

The woman was sexually assaulted, but managed to break away. However, the attacker followed her and punched her in the face, leaving her with a bloody nose.

A second man appeared at the toilets and pulled the suspect away from his victim, muttering a brief apology to her. Both men then made off.

Police describe the attacker as white, 5’9”, late 20s, skinny, with very short light-coloured hair. He was wearing a blue rain jacket and light grey jeans.

The second man was described by police as of Asian appearance, 5’9” tall, in his early 30s, tubby and wearing a black top. He may have been wearing a hat.

Anyone who saw what happened or noticed either of the men described (or who recognises the man in the attached CCTV image) is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details on line at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or phone 101, quoting serial 1364 of 16/05.

It is also possible to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).